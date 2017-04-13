Hearing underway for accused Kalamazoo shooter

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A hearing is underway where the man accused of killing six people in a shooting spree is in court.

Jason Dalton is in court Thursday morning for a hearing to determine if statements he made to police after his arrest can be admitted at his trial.

Dalton was driving for Uber when he allegedly shot and killed Richard and Tyler Smith, Mary Jo Nye, Mary Lou Nye, Barbara Hawthorne and Judy Brown over several hours on the night of February 20, 2016. He also allegedly wounded Tiana Carruthers and Abigail Kopf that day.

Dalton’s motion was filed in September 2016 and prosecutor Jeff Getting has filed a legal brief asking the court to allow the statements to be admitted into trial. Judge Alexander Lipsey will make his decision at the hearing Thursday.

Dalton’s trial on six counts of murder and several other charges is slated to begin in June.

First to testify was Det. Bill Moorian who was one of the first people to interview Dalton after his arrest. He testified that Dalton told him that he (Dalton) couldn’t remember what was going on.

Prosecutor Jeff Getting is expecting to hold a press conference after the hearing is complete