High fashion returns for a good cause at Runway on the Rapids

A change of season means a change in wardrobe. So instead of flipping through magazines to see what is in fashion, head to Runway on the Rapids.

The high-fashion show will present high-trend fashion and unique styles, available for guests to buy as they see it on the runway.

Models will wear styles from creators such as DENYM, Elizabeth Halsey Boutique, The Shoppe at Saint Mary's and Lee&Birch and more.

Along with a fashion show, there will be a silent auction and an after-party.

Not only is Runway on the Rapids an opportunity to get one-of-a-kind fashions for the wardrobe, but proceeds from the event will benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Program at Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences.

Tickets cost $40 and include admission to the fashion show, food and access to a cash bar.

Runway on the Rapids is happening at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids on Friday, April 21. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the runway show starts at 8:30 p.m.

For more details on this event, visit SaintMarysEvents.com.