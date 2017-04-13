× High School Addix Baketball All Star Games Seeking Nominations

GRAND RAPIDS — April 4, 2017 — Title Sponsor ADDIX GEAR and Presenting Sponsors D & W and Family Fare and Game Director Steve Project/Davenport U. announce the 2017 High School All-Star basketball games for their ADDIX BASKETBALL Champions Classic. Top senior High School b-ballers from the Greater Grand Rapids area (OK Conferences), will be honored to play in front of their hometown fans one final time at Davenport University.

The 11th annual High School All-Star games will be on Wednesday and Thursday, June 14-15 at Davenport University … free parking and air conditioning! The All-Star game times include Women’s game at 6pm; Men’s game at 7:30pm. Nominations are being taken until May 5 – through MLive and steveproject@hotmail.com. Selection criteria includes 1) nomination and approval by coach or AD, 2) outstanding senior season, 3) great character, 4) continuing to college.

Tickets will be only $7 for adults,$5.00 for kids or $20 (flat fee) for families! A unique event hosted by Davenport University ,the goal is to raise $3000-5000in support of Davenport Athletics and the Make A Wish Foundation.

Final High School All-Star Rosters will be released by May 15

Official Game Sponsors include Farmers Insurance, Celebration Cinemas, Pepsi and Buiten Insurance and super agent Rod Hathaway and Michigan Basketball Academy. Media sponsors is ESPN 96.1 — and a special partnership with the West Michigan Officials Association.

For more information, contact Game Director Steve Project, the Sports Professor, at steveproject@hotmail.com or call 616 262-7369.