How to make a spring scarf and flower barrettes with Field’s Fabrics

It's always fun when you can create something for you and the kids to enjoy!

Andrea from Field's Fabrics teamed up with Leigh Ann to teach us how to make a spring style scarf.

After the show, Andrea also showed us how to make flower barrettes via Facebook Live.

If neither of these crafts sound interesting, Field's Fabrics has lots of free project sheets for all kids of creative fun.