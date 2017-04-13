Kalamazoo man charged in fatal N. Church St. shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 20-year-old Kalamazoo man is charged with murder in the Monday shooting along N. Church Street.

Deonte Lamar Burdine is also charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of felony firearms. He was arraigned Thursday.

Bernard Kye, 22, was shot and killed Monday in the 900 block of N. Chruch.

A 40-year-old woman also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. She was hospitalized in stable condition.