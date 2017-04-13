× Ken’s Fruit Market, Africa’s Child Thrift Store are now open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ken’s Fruit Market and Africa’s Child Thrift Store suffered significant water, fire and smoke damage in what police concluded was an arson last fall, but after months of recovery they are

opening their doors once again.

“We’re just hoping to come back better. The store looks better. We’re able to start from scratch so everything is brand new. We’re just taking a chance to reset and do more of what we’ve best been know for, which is fresh produce and fresh meat,” Ken’s Fruit Market store manager Alex Courts told Fox 17.

Ken’s Fruit Market opened at 7 a.m. and Africa’s Child Thrift Store is opening at 10 a.m. For more information on the businesses visit their websites at www.kensfruitmarket.com and africas-child.com.