Man arrested after leading police on foot pursuit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One man was arrested Tuesday after a Kalamazoo Public Safety sergeant observed him pointing a handgun at another individual.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. near the 1000 block of North Church in Kalamazoo while the sergeant was on a routine patrol.

In an attempt to evade police, the 24-year-old suspect fled on foot and broke into an uninvolved third party’s residence. The residents were home at the time of the invasion, but were able to flee the house unharmed.

The suspect was removed from the residence, and was arrested for felonious assault, home invasion and resisting and obstructing.

Kalamazoo Public Safety is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the department at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.