Man arrested after leading police on foot pursuit

Posted 3:46 AM, April 13, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One man was arrested Tuesday after a Kalamazoo Public Safety sergeant observed him pointing a handgun at another individual.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. near the 1000 block of North Church in Kalamazoo while the sergeant was on a routine patrol.

In an attempt to evade police,  the 24-year-old suspect fled on foot and broke into an uninvolved third party’s residence.  The residents were home at the time of the invasion, but were able to flee the house unharmed.

The suspect was removed from the residence, and was arrested for felonious assault, home invasion and resisting and obstructing.

Kalamazoo Public Safety is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the department at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s