Meijer Gardens announces 2017 Summer Concert Series Lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has announced the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens with 30 different shows. Members may buy tickets during the members-only presale beginning at 9 a.m., April 29 through midnight, May 12. Members save $5 per ticket during the presale.

Ticket sales to the public begin at 9 a.m., May 13. Members save $2 per ticket purchased.

REPLAY AMERICA: Billy Ocean, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Taylor Dayne, June 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Diana Krall, June 7 at 7:30 p.m.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, June 9 at 7 p.m.

Four Voices: Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter & Indigo Girls Amy Ray & Emily Saliers, June 12 at 7 p.m.

Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot!, June 18 at 7 p.m.

Boz Scaggs, June 21 at 7 p.m.

Daughtry, June 25 at 7 p.m.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, June 29 at 7 p.m.

Sheryl Crow, July 12 at 7 p.m.

Huey Lewis & The News, July 16 at 7 p.m.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, July 17 at 7 p.m.

Barenaked Ladies, July 19 at 7 p.m.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers with The Wood Brothers, July 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Amos Lee, July 21 at 7 p.m.

Andrew Bird with special guest Esperanza Spalding, July 24 at 7 p.m.

The Beach Boys, July 26 at 7 p.m.

The Shins, July 27 at 7 p.m.

Lifehouse and Switchfoot, July 31 at 6 p.m.

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, August 2 at 7 p.m.

Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home “Love and Comedy” Tour, August 9 at 7 p.m.

Lake Street Dive, August 11 at 7 p.m.

American Acoustic with Punch Brothers & I’m With Her, August 13 at 7 p.m.

Gov’t Mule with Galactic, August 14 at 6 p.m.

Michael Franti & Spearhead, August 16 at 7 p.m.

Tegan and Sara, August 17 at 7 p.m.

JETHRO TULL by Ian Anderson, August 18 at 7 p.m.

John Butler Trio with Landon McNamara, August 20 at 6:30 p.m.

moe. and Railroad Earth, August 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Five for Fighting with String Quartet, August 24 at 7 p.m.

UB40, September 1 at 6:30 p.m.