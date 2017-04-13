Michigan State’s Miles Bridges chooses to stay in school

during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at BOK Center on March 17, 2017 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Miles Bridges has decided to stay at Michigan State for his sophomore season, putting his NBA dreams on hold.
Bridges got a roar from a huge crowd gathered at the school’s Sparty statue on Thursday night.
The 6-foot-7 forward from Flint led the Spartans with 16.7 points per game, the highest average for a freshman at the school since Magic Johnson scored 17 per game during the 1977-78 season. Bridges also averaged 8.3 rebounds, the most by a Michigan State freshman since Greg Kelser in 1975-76.
Bridges says he’s coming back to chase a national championship,

