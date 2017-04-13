× Michigan State’s Miles Bridges chooses to stay in school

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Miles Bridges has decided to stay at Michigan State for his sophomore season, putting his NBA dreams on hold.

Bridges got a roar from a huge crowd gathered at the school’s Sparty statue on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-7 forward from Flint led the Spartans with 16.7 points per game, the highest average for a freshman at the school since Magic Johnson scored 17 per game during the 1977-78 season. Bridges also averaged 8.3 rebounds, the most by a Michigan State freshman since Greg Kelser in 1975-76.

Bridges says he’s coming back to chase a national championship,