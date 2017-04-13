× Movie screening to honor fallen police sergeant

ROYAL OAK, Mich– Emagine Theatre in Royal Oak is hosting a special screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to help raise money for the Collin Rose Enrichment Center at Detroit Dog Rescue.

Sgt. Rose, who worked for Wayne State University Police, was shot in the head on November 22 while investigating car break-ins near campus. He passed away the next day at the age of 29. While no arrests have been made in the case, police suspect a man charged with trying to shoot two Detroit police officers is the same one who killed Sgt. Rose.

Sgt. Rose’s fiancee is a staff member at Detroit Dog Rescue. Memorial funds donated to the organization will be used to renovate their outdoor yard near the shelter with new outdoor kennels, concrete and additional space for teaching and fencing.

Event organizers say they hope to help building on Sgt. Rose and his fiancee’s love of dogs and animal rehabilitation. The Detroit Dog Rescue says Sgt. Rose’s family plans to attend the screening.

The fundraiser is happening on Saturday, May 6 at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $25 and include admission to the film, as well as popcorn and a soft drink. Tickets must be purchased online.