× Nintendo discontinuing the NES Classic

It’s something a lot of Nintendo fans have been trying to get their hands on, and now, they may not be able to.

IGN reports that Nintendo is discontinuing the NES Classic Edition. The system is a miniature version of the original Nintendo Entertainment System that came out in 1985 and used game cartridges. Unlike the original, the NES Classic comes pre-loaded with 30 different games.

Nintendo first announced it was releasing the system last July. It made its debut just in time for the holiday season, but it immediately sold out, and has been difficult to find in stores ever since. NES Classics have been seen posted online for much higher than the original sale price of $59.99.

IGN reports the Nintendo will send out the last shipment of NES Classic Editions to retailers this month.