Police: Body of missing man found in Muskegon Lake

Posted 4:48 PM, April 13, 2017, by , Updated at 05:00PM, April 13, 2017

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Police say the body of a missing 33-year-old man was found Thursday in Muskegon Lake.

Daniel Vanalstine  had been missing since Thanksgiving weekend.

Police say his body was discovered by Coast Guard officials who were training on the lake. His body was found in the middle of the lake northeast of Great Lakes Marina, according to a release.

Vanalstine’s cause of death will be released pending an autopsy.

1 Comment

  • Diane Saville

    You really SHOULD have waited until all of his family was notified!
    Gotta get that news story out there.
    I’m his father’s girlfriend. After all of this time, no coverage from you guys and now this. How rude and uncaring.

    Reply