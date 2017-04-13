Police: Body of missing man found in Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Police say the body of a missing 33-year-old man was found Thursday in Muskegon Lake.
Daniel Vanalstine had been missing since Thanksgiving weekend.
Police say his body was discovered by Coast Guard officials who were training on the lake. His body was found in the middle of the lake northeast of Great Lakes Marina, according to a release.
Vanalstine’s cause of death will be released pending an autopsy.
1 Comment
Diane Saville
You really SHOULD have waited until all of his family was notified!
Gotta get that news story out there.
I’m his father’s girlfriend. After all of this time, no coverage from you guys and now this. How rude and uncaring.