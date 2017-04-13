Popular hard ciders appearing at Cider Week GR

Posted 11:57 AM, April 13, 2017, by

There's more out there than just beer, wine and liquor, Grand Rapids has an entire week coming up to celebrate hard cider.

Allan Vander Laan and Chris Attenberger from D. Schuler's Fine Wine and Spirits showed Todd and Leigh Ann what hard ciders are popular right now, and what will make an appearance at Cider Week.

Cider Week GR is happening April 17-22. For a full list of restaurants and breweries participating, click here.

D. Schuler's will have a Virtue Cider tasting on April 21 from 5-7 p.m.

For more information, visit dschulers.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s