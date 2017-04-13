× Teen waives hearing in double fatal chase, crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. – A teen driver accused of leading police on a chase before crashing and killing his cousin and another woman was in court Thursday.

Alejandro Torrez was in court for a probable cause hearing, but he waived that hearing until May 19.

Torrez is charged with two counts of second degree murder in connection to the chase and crash that happened on March 11. Tara Oskam, a Calvin College student, died in the crash. She was in another car that was struck by Torrez. Torrez’s cousin David, who was in the car with Alejandro, also died.

Investigators say that a Michigan State Police trooper tried to pull Torrez over for speeding, but instead of stopping, he sped off, leading police on a chase.