× Tickets for Grand Rapids Griffins Calder Cup playoffs go on sale Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It’s almost time to start the march to the Calder Cup.

Tickets for the Grand Rapids Griffins Calder Cup playoff games go on sale Friday morning at 10:00am.

The Griffins will have the home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs, which is a best-of-five series. The opponent and the dates will be announced by Saturday night after the Griffins final game at Milwaukee.

The Griffins and the Chicago Wolves are currently tied for the division lead, but the Wolves have one more game in hand.

Tickets are available at Star Tickets locations, including The Zone at Van Andel Arena or online.