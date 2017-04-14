×

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Oshtemo Fire and Rescue were dispatched on an emergency call about an apartment fire on April 13 at 5537 Coddington Lane at approximately 6:50 p.m.

Upon arrival officials confirmed the fire, and immediately began to evacuate residents from the apartments. Once all tenants were evacuated from the scene, the department attacked and knocked down the active fire.

Following a search of the building and officials determined a marijuana grow may have caused the fire, according the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. A second unrelated marijuana grow was also discovered in the apartment complex.

Many tenants were able to return to their homes that evening after the air quality was determined safe. The incident is still under further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.