Police: Missing 18-year-old may be in danger

Posted 4:44 AM, April 14, 2017, by

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking for help in locating a missing 18-year-old man who is believed to have Asperger’s.

Shawn Thomas Capaccio was last seen in Paw Paw Township at his home on April 13 at approximately 6 a.m.

According to police, the teen is believed to be in danger due to previous threats and actions.

Capaccio is a white male with ear length shaggy hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’8″ and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a darker gray hoodie and wears black framed glasses.

The 18-year-old may attempt to hide or avoid contact with people, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Dispatch at 269-657-3101 or the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post at 269-657-5551.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s