Couple charged with child abuse in beating of 3-year-old girl

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. – Two people have been charged with abusing a three-year-old girl.

The Barry County Prosecutor charged Karol Daun Blanchard and John McKinzie Munro III in the alleged severe beating of Blanchard’s daughter. The prosecutor says that the beatings apparently happened over a long period of time and the girl was hospitalized.

Munro was charged with Child Abuse, 1st degree, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Switchblade. Blanchard was charged with Child Abuse, 2nd degree, for allegedly failing to protect the girl from Munro.

Bond for Munro was set at $1 million. Bond for Blanchard was set at $500,000.