Couple charged with child abuse in beating of 3-year-old girl

Posted 11:21 AM, April 14, 2017, by , Updated at 12:45PM, April 14, 2017

John Munro III and Karol Blanchard

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. – Two people have been charged with abusing a three-year-old girl.

The Barry County Prosecutor charged Karol Daun Blanchard and John McKinzie Munro III in the alleged severe beating of Blanchard’s daughter.  The prosecutor says that the beatings apparently happened over a long period of time and the girl was hospitalized.

Munro was charged with Child Abuse, 1st degree, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Switchblade.  Blanchard was charged with Child Abuse, 2nd degree, for allegedly failing to protect the girl from Munro.

Bond for Munro was set at $1 million.  Bond for Blanchard was set at $500,000.

2 comments

  • steve

    In my opinion, if found guilty, subhumans like this pair have forfeited their right to be alive. Just take them out immediately.

    Reply
  • No Mercy for the mercy-less

    if guilty, they should be put in an old fashion stockade in the center of town and left there.
    justice will b server and a load and clear warning will be sent to would be child abusers.
    If they service the stockade he should have his Johnson removed and she should be sterilized so neither can create helpless victims again EVER.

    Firing squad is too good for these walking POS.
    I make no apologies, don’t care if its not PC.
    Know why this crap is on the rise? because 100 years ago child abuserss were dealt with without mercy and the would be abusers knew their fate if caught.

    Reply