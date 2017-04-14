Friday’s Friend Schubert looking for a forever-family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Schubert! He's a 2-month-old Retriever mix looking for a family to adopt him.

If Schubert isn't the right dog for you, there will be another opportunity to adopt a dog for free! The Humane Society of West Michigan and the Bissell Pet Foundation is bringing back the Empty the Shelters event.

On April 29, people can adopt an animal from any West Michigan shelter, and get an adopt box with everything needed to start life with a new furry friend.

The only thing people have to pay for is the license fee, which cost between $12 and $15.

For more information or to adopt an animal, contact the Humane Society of West Michigan at (616) 453-8900.