Grand Rapids bar owner sentenced to federal prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids bar owner has been sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for obstructing an IRS audit.

Brian Farah, 42, was also ordered to pay restitution, a $5,000 fine, and serve a year of supervised release after his prison sentence. Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge made the announcement of the sentencing on Friday morning. Farah and his father, Michael, own Farah’s, Kuzzin’s and Drake’s in Grand Rapids. Brian and Michael had pleaded guilty to the charges at an earlier date.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Brian and Michael skimmed $232,000 in cash from the bars in 2013 and another $176,000 in 2014. After they got notice that the IRS was going to be auditing them, they then deleted sales records. The sales software provider alerted the IRS of the deletion.

Michael Farah will be sentenced in July.