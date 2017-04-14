Jenison Native Playing for South Bend Cubs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Jenison native and former MSU baseball player, Dakota Mekkus, was a 10th round draft pick for the Chicago Cubs and is currently a right-handed reliever for the South Bend Cubs who are taking on the Whitecaps tonight for the sixth time this year .

"It's pretty surreal honestly," Mekkes admitted. "I grew up coming to these games. I came here all the time. My uncle was the head groundskeeper here so I came here all the time, got a lot of free tickets, so it's pretty crazy to be back and actually be playing in games here. I trained over at West Michigan Elite, it's like a summer ball place. And the summer between my junior and senior year, I did this workout program that was kinda like my lower body and lower back and shoulders. I went from throwing 82 to touching 90. So it kinda got my on Michigan State's radar and just kinda got me going from there."