"It's pretty surreal honestly," Mekkes admitted. "I grew up coming to these games. I came here all the time. My uncle was the head groundskeeper here so I came here all the time, got a lot of free tickets, so it's pretty crazy to be back and actually be playing in games here. I trained over at West Michigan Elite, it's like a summer ball place. And the summer between my junior and senior year, I did this workout program that was kinda like my lower body and lower back and shoulders. I went from throwing 82 to touching 90. So it kinda got my on Michigan State's radar and just kinda got me going from there."
Jenison Native Playing for South Bend Cubs
