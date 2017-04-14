Judge orders courtroom closed for testimony against Nassar

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — A judge has barred the public from the courtroom when two women and a teenage girl are expected to testify that a Michigan sports doctor sexually assaulted them during medical appointments.

The Lansing State Journal reports Eaton County District Court Judge Julie Reincke said Friday she will allow one support person for each of the witnesses against Larry Nassar to be present for the June testimony. She says one print reporter will be allowed but will be prohibited from identifying the witnesses.

Nassar was a doctor for Michigan State University athletics and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He’s charged with molesting 10 girls in the Lansing area. Not-guilty pleas have been entered on his behalf.

Reincke’s order also bars civil attorneys who are suing Nassar and Michigan State. MSU fired Nassar in September.