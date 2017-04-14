× Michigan man sentenced for killing 30-year-old stepdaughter

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man has been sentenced to 60-90 years in prison for the slaying of his 30-year-old stepdaughter whose body was found in the trunk of her parked car.

Ralph Cottenham of Saginaw learned his punishment on Thursday in a Saginaw courtroom. The Saginaw News reports the 51-year-old Saginaw man was convicted last month of second-degree murder in the death of Amber Morris.

Morris’s body was found April 30, 2016 in Saginaw and authorities say she was strangled.

Her sister Holly Morris says she was satisfied with the sentence, noting that she wants to be sure “he’d never come home.”

Cottenham served 15 years in prison for the 1996 stabbing of a woman. He was paroled in 2012.