Morning Buzz: NES Classic Discontinued

1. Christians across the world will observe Good Friday, including many here in West Michigan.

There's a special service happening at The Cathedral of Saint Andrew in Grand Rapids with prayers and communion at 3 p.m.

According to the diocese of Grand Rapids, this is the only day of the year the Catholic church doesn't celebrate mass.

The diocese will stream the service on their website and Facebook page.

2. The Salvation Army is looking to expand it's community center in Grand Haven.

The organization announced that they've raised about three quarters of it's more than $1 million goal.

The Salvation Army wants to expand the center to add more classrooms, a kitchen and some extra storage. They provide assistance to people struggling with poverty, drug abuse and crisis situations.

The goal is to raise more than $300,000 by the end of this summer.

3. Construction will continue at the Grand Haven Pier this week.

The Army Corps of Engineers and their sub-contractor, the King Company, are repairing the south pier. It's the first major repair that's been done on the structure since 1957.

The project will cost $3 million.

The south pier is closed until the structure is complete, which will be sometime towards the end of the summer.

4. Nintendo fans have been trying to get their hands on the NES Classic Edition, but now they may not be able to.

IGN reports that Nintendo is discontinuing the mini version of the original system, which came out in 1985.

Unlike the original, 30 games were downloaded onto the system, rather than using a game cartridge.

The systems were first released in July and immediately sold out. Since then, the NES Classics have been seen posted online higher than their orignal retail price of $59.99.

IGN reports that Nintendo will send out the last shipment on NES Classic editions to retailers this month.

5. Engineering students at the University of Michigan just unveiled a gigantic Rubik's Cube.

It is 1,500 pounds and is made up of 27 cubes. The students unveiled the Rubik's Cube during a ceremony inside the G.G. Brown Engineering building.

The students say they see the oversize cube as an "interactive mechanical art piece," and people are supposed to play with it.

Students predict it will take more than an hour to complete.