Morning Mix throws Bronson a Mickey Mouse Birthday Party

Posted 12:44 PM, April 14, 2017, by , Updated at 12:42PM, April 14, 2017

On April 15, 2016, Leigh Ann got a little surprise named Bronson Phoenix! He was born a month early, but you wouldn't be able to tell because of how much he's grown over the past year.

First birthdays are a big deal, so Leigh Ann wanted to give you a sneak peek of what his party would be like. Feel free to use some of these ideas for your very own party!

Mickey Mouse Photo Frame

Materials:

  • Black foam board
  • Exacto knife
  • Ruler
  • Red and white construction paper
  • Glue
  • Mickey hand clip art

Mickey Mouse Center Piece

Materials:

  • Red Paint (or small red buckets)
  • Clay Pot
  • Medium sized Styrofoam ball
  • 2 small Styrofoam balls
  • Green Floral foam
  • Skewers
  • White, green, yellow and blue thin foam
  • Tissue Paper
  • Ribbon

 

Pluto's Frisbee Toss

Materials:

  • 2 round laundry baskets
  • Frisbees
  • Construction paper (for a sign)
  • Sticks (to hold signs)

 

