Post flies off truck and crashes through car windshield on 28th Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A driver escaped injury Friday morning when a post fell off a truck on 28th Street and crashed through his windshield.
The incident happened on 28th Street between Kalamazoo and Breton Avenue SE.
Police tell FOX 17 that a lumber truck hit a bump and a stack of posts flew off the back and into the car behind it. The driver, who had rented the car, was not injured.
1 Comment
Old Bob
An experienced driver would have had his load strapped down tight enough to hold the load in place even if the truck was involved in an accident.