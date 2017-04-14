Post flies off truck and crashes through car windshield on 28th Street

Posted 9:44 AM, April 14, 2017, by , Updated at 11:27AM, April 14, 2017

Photo Gallery

Inline

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A driver escaped injury Friday morning when a post fell off a truck on 28th Street and crashed through his windshield.

The incident happened on 28th Street between Kalamazoo and Breton Avenue SE.

Police tell FOX 17 that a lumber truck hit a bump and a stack of posts flew off the back and into the car behind it.  The driver, who had rented the car, was not injured.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment