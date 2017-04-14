Post flies off truck and crashes through car windshield on 28th Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A driver escaped injury Friday morning when a post fell off a truck on 28th Street and crashed through his windshield.

The incident happened on 28th Street between Kalamazoo and Breton Avenue SE.

Police tell FOX 17 that a lumber truck hit a bump and a stack of posts flew off the back and into the car behind it. The driver, who had rented the car, was not injured.