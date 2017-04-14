Prelim Report: Driver in wrong-way fatal crash had BAC of .25

Posted 1:25 PM, April 14, 2017, by , Updated at 04:48PM, April 14, 2017

ROCKFORD, Mich. - A preliminary Michigan State Police report says that a woman was "super drunk" when she drove the wrong way down U.S. 131, causing a crash that killed another person and herself.

The report shows that Jane Slotsema, 25, had a blood alcohol level of .25 on the night of February 23. Michigan State Police say that the number is a preliminary number only and that the official level will come from the medical examiner when toxicology tests are complete.

Jonathon Yarrington of Grand Rapids was also killed in the crash.  He was on his way to work at Founders Brewing.

Slotsema was driving south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 131 near 28th Street just before 10:00pm when she hit Yarrington's vehicle head-on, according to Michigan State Police. A third driver was unable to avoid the collision and ended up crashing as well.

Police determined that Slotsema got on U.S. 131 heading south in the northbound lanes at Franklin Street. She drove over two miles in the wrong lanes before crashing.

The legal limit for BAC for drivers in Michigan is .08.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments