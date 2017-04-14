Prelim Report: Driver in wrong-way fatal crash had BAC of .25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. - A preliminary Michigan State Police report says that a woman was "super drunk" when she drove the wrong way down U.S. 131, causing a crash that killed another person and herself.

The report shows that Jane Slotsema, 25, had a blood alcohol level of .25 on the night of February 23. Michigan State Police say that the number is a preliminary number only and that the official level will come from the medical examiner when toxicology tests are complete.

Jonathon Yarrington of Grand Rapids was also killed in the crash. He was on his way to work at Founders Brewing.

Slotsema was driving south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 131 near 28th Street just before 10:00pm when she hit Yarrington's vehicle head-on, according to Michigan State Police. A third driver was unable to avoid the collision and ended up crashing as well.

Police determined that Slotsema got on U.S. 131 heading south in the northbound lanes at Franklin Street. She drove over two miles in the wrong lanes before crashing.

The legal limit for BAC for drivers in Michigan is .08.