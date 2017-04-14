Report: Calhoun Co. man arrested in Arizona for luring teen girl for sex

CHANDLER, Ariz. – A Calhoun County man has been arrested for allegedly luring a “young teenage girl” to his hotel room for sex, according to a Phoenix television station.

ABC 15 reports that Derek John Guthrie, 41, was allegedly in contact with a girl he believed was 14 years old between March 7 and March 9. Police say that he sent a Lyft ride to pick her up and bring her to his Chandler, Arizona hotel room on March 9.

He has been charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

Police say Guthrie lives just outside of Battle Creek.

 

