MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are investigating after a young man was shot Friday afternoon.

Deputies say it happened before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Peck Street and Hovey Avenue in Muskegon Heights.

Police tell FOX 17 that a man in his teens was shot in the leg.

The extent of his injuries remains unknown and it is not clear what led up to the shooting.