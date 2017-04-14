Teen recovering from gunshot wound to the leg
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are investigating after a young man was shot Friday afternoon.
Shots rang out just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Peck Street and Hovey Avenue in Muskegon Heights.
Police tell FOX 17 that a man in his teens was shot in the leg.
No word on whether or not police have a description on the suspect.
The extent of the victim’s injuries remains unknown and it is not clear what led up to the shooting.
