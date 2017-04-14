× Teen recovering from gunshot wound to the leg

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are investigating after a young man was shot Friday afternoon.

Shots rang out just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Peck Street and Hovey Avenue in Muskegon Heights.

Police tell FOX 17 that a man in his teens was shot in the leg.

No word on whether or not police have a description on the suspect.

The extent of the victim’s injuries remains unknown and it is not clear what led up to the shooting.