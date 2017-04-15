​Lowell barn to hold memorial for 13 horses killed, $32k raised to rebuild

Posted 5:28 AM, April 15, 2017, by

LOWELL, Mich. -- It's been one week since a suspicious fire destroyed the Barn for Equine Learning in Lowell, leaving 13 therapy horses dead.

As investigators continue to search for the person behind the fire, a memorial is planned today to honor those horses.

The fire broke out early last Saturday around 2 a.m. and the owners say by time they got to the barn it was too late.

Despite this nightmare owner Kathryn Walton tells us they have seen beauty in the ashes of that fire with the community rallying behind them.

So far the owners GoFundMe page has raised more than $32,000 in just 7 days to help the owners rebuild following this tragedy.

Those who knew and loved the horses and friends of the owners are invited to attend a memorial for the horses starting at 11 a.m. as a way to pay tribute to their service in West Michigan.

