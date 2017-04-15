× 2 teens arrested after breaking into several cars

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says two people were arrested early Saturday after allegedly breaking into nine cars in an apartment complex parking lot.

Officers say it happened at the Candlewyck Apartments shortly before 2 a.m. An alert neighbor saw the two teens checking door handles and called police.

One of the teens admitted to breaking into several cars, according to police

All of the vehicles broken into were unlocked, police say, and the stolen property was recovered from both suspects.

A 17-year-old male suspect is now facing charges for possession of marijuana and larceny from motor vehicle. A 15-year-old suspect is also facing charges for larceny from a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100