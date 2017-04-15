× 4 seriously hurt in head-on crash in Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Four people were seriously injured in a head-on accident on M-44 on Friday evening.

Ionia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash with multiple injuries on Belding Road (M-44) 150 yards east of the Hoppough Road in Orleans Township.

An Ionia man was driving a Hyundai eastbound on Belding Road with his girlfriend as a passenger. He then passed several vehicles and while doing so collided head-on with a GMC pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.

The truck was driven by a Belding man. His adult son was a passenger in the pickup.

Witnesses said the Hyundai was not clear to pass the others and was the at-fault vehicle.

All four people in the two vehicles suffered serious injuries, were pinned in and had to be extricated by emergency workers.

One of the four was transported by Aeromed to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. The other three were transported to Butterworth by Life Ambulance.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Orleans Fire Department, the Belding Fire Department, Aeromed, Life Ambulance and Reuh’s Towing.