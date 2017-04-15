Live Video – April the Giraffe!

Auction aims to restore Lowell Showboat

Posted 9:30 AM, April 15, 2017

The Lowell Rotary Club is holding a fundraiser to restore the Lowell Showboat, shut down in January over safety concerns.

There will be dinner along with a silent auction. Items up for auctions include a diamond necklace, a framed painting of ta 60's showboat, sports tickets, a safari, trips and more.

The auction will be held at the Grand Volute on Friday, April 28. Tickets to the event cost $50 each, or $600 for a table.

All proceeds from the event will go toward rebuilding the showboat, a project projected to cost upwards of $1 million.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to lowellrotary.org.

