Authorities perplexed after loud ‘boom’ reported

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The source of a loud ‘boom’ sound reportedly heard in the Grandville area Saturday evening remains unknown, but prompted dozens of calls to Kent County dispatch.

Viewer comments and calls started coming into the FOX 17 newsroom around 8:30 p.m. asking about a ‘loud boom,’ and ‘explosion’ heard in the Grandville, Kentwood, Jension, Wyoming and Byron Center areas.

The loud sound reportedly heard prompted numerous calls to 911 around the same time Saturday evening, Kent County dispatchers confirmed to FOX 17.

Other comments on social media described the noise sounding more like a sonic boom from a jet than an explosion.

Police searched the area but could not definitively determine the source of the sound.