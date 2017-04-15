Beer named in honor of Kalamazoo officer killed in the line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - It’s been nearly six years since Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Eric Zapata was shot and killed in the line of duty and a Kalamazoo brewing company is releasing a beer Saturday in his honor.

The Boatyard Brewing Company will release the 'EZ' summer wheat ale today at 11 a.m when they open.

We're told 25 percent of the proceeds will go towards the Eric Zapata Memorial Foundation which provides scholarships and workshops for law enforcement officers.

Zapata was killed trying to help an officer who was shot back on April 18, 2011. He was a ten year veteran of the department and leaves behind three children.