Grand Valley Finishes Spring Ready to Continue Their Success

Posted 11:40 PM, April 15, 2017, by

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- The Grand Valley State football team finished their spring practices today eager to continue the program's success.

A couple of big returning players for the Lakers include Bart Williams and Marty Carter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s