GRPD searching for shooting suspect
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police in Grand Rapids are searching for a suspect after shots were fired early Saturday morning.
It happened in the area of College Avenue SE & Storrs Street SE around 3 a.m.
Police tell us that there are no reports of any victims but believe the shots were fired following a dispute.
Crews on scene tried to use a K9 to track the suspect down but the search was not successful.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Grand Rapids Police at (616) 456-3400.
1 Comment
