GRPD searching for shooting suspect

Posted 3:26 AM, April 15, 2017, by , Updated at 04:27AM, April 15, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police in Grand Rapids are searching for a suspect after shots were fired early Saturday morning.

It happened in the area of College Avenue SE & Storrs Street SE around 3 a.m.

Police tell us that there are no reports of any victims but believe the shots were fired following a dispute.

Crews on scene tried to use a K9 to track the suspect down but the search was not successful.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Grand Rapids Police at (616) 456-3400.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment