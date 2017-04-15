× GRPD searching for shooting suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police in Grand Rapids are searching for a suspect after shots were fired early Saturday morning.

It happened in the area of College Avenue SE & Storrs Street SE around 3 a.m.

Police tell us that there are no reports of any victims but believe the shots were fired following a dispute.

Crews on scene tried to use a K9 to track the suspect down but the search was not successful.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Grand Rapids Police at (616) 456-3400.