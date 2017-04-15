× Here’s where you can take the kids to have Easter brunch with bunnies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – If you are looking for something fun to do ahead of Easter tomorrow, there is a one-of-a kind event happening today that will give kids the chance to have Brunch with Bunnies.

It is happening today at Posh Petals in Grand Rapids from 11 a.m until 2 p.m.

Organizers say kids will be able to play with the store’s two bunnies Murphy and Melvin will eating brunch.

There will also be Easter crafts and the chance for kids to get their photo taken with the bunnies.

Tickets cost $15 a person at the door.