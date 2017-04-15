Infant found alone in car while father was inside business having a drink

Posted 6:53 AM, April 15, 2017, by

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. – A 32-year-old man from Battle Creek is now facing child neglect charges after deputies in Calhoun County say he left his one-year-old inside a car while he went to have a drink.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Avenue A around 12:45 a.m. Saturday and found the child alone. A short time later the father was found inside the business having a drink.

Child Protective Services were called and the child was turned over to it’s mother.

The child was not injured in the incident.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s