Infant found alone in car while father was inside business having a drink

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. – A 32-year-old man from Battle Creek is now facing child neglect charges after deputies in Calhoun County say he left his one-year-old inside a car while he went to have a drink.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Avenue A around 12:45 a.m. Saturday and found the child alone. A short time later the father was found inside the business having a drink.

Child Protective Services were called and the child was turned over to it’s mother.

The child was not injured in the incident.