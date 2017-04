× Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy coming to West Michigan this summer

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. – Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy will be part of this year’s entertainment lineup at the Allegan County Fair.

Officials say the pair will perform together on Friday, September 8.

Tickets start at $25 and will go one sale April 21 via the fairground’s website.

Other headliners include Alabama with Michael Montgomery on September 15.

This year’s fest runs September 8-16.