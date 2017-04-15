× Kalamazoo officer saves mom’s day after running out of gas with baby in hot car

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is praising one of it’s officers after offering a hand to a mother in need.

A photo taken by Carmen Higbee is going viral on social media after a mom ran out of gas during Saturday’s warm temperatures with her baby in the car. The baby, identified as Myla, was screaming in the car without air conditioning.

The mom ended up calling a tow truck who said it would be an hour until they could tow the car. So the mom called the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and asked for an officer to come and assist.

Officer Larison showed up to the gas station and allowed the mother and baby to cool off in her patrol car. The officer then told the mom to cancel the tow while another officer brought a can full of gas.

“Thank you ladies for helping out this frazzled momma out today,” the post on Facebook reads.

A photo of the officer holding the baby is quickly going viral.