Man stabbed to death overnight in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A person is in custody after a man was stabbed to death early Saturday morning.

At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, the Grandville Police Department responded to a report of a possible abduction at 3300 28th St. SW. Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that there had been a stabbing resulting in the death of a man.

His name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

A person of interest contacted police and is currently in custody. No other suspects remain at large.

Police are calling the incident a homicide that remains under investigation by the Grandville Police Department. Anybody with any information about this case is being asked to contact the Grandville Police Tip Line at (616) 538-3002 ext. 2 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.