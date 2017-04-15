× Park in China is trying to limit how much toilet paper people use

BEIJING, China (FOX) – Toilet paper regulations are now in effect in parts of China.

Parks in Beijing have toilet paper dispensers that use facial recognition technology to stop people from taking too much toilet paper.

The dispensers are programmed to dispense less than two and a half feet of toilet paper to each person.

The same user will have to wait for nine minutes before they get another round.