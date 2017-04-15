Live Video – April the Giraffe!

Park in China is trying to limit how much toilet paper people use

Posted 1:18 AM, April 15, 2017, by

BEIJING, China (FOX) – Toilet paper regulations are now in effect in parts of China.

Parks in Beijing have toilet paper dispensers that use facial recognition technology to stop people from taking too much toilet paper.

The dispensers are programmed to dispense less than two and a half feet of toilet paper to each person.

The same user will have to wait for nine minutes before they get another round.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment