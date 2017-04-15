Police: Man stabbed to death, person of interest in custody

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police say they have arrested a person of interest after a man was stabbed to death Saturday evening.
It happened at the Allendale Meadows mobile home park in Allendale Township.
Police did not immediately release details of what lead up to the stabbing or the names of those involved.
This is a developing story.
learnedmylesson25
Murder last night on 28th street,murder today in Allendale.Other murders previously committed–at least 4 of them…no info given.A woman stabbed on the West side,no info.Shouldn’t the public know about these things?