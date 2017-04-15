× Protesters plan ‘Tax March’ to urge President Trump to release his taxes

ACROSS MICHIGAN – Many people including some of Michigan’s Third Democratic Congressional District will hit the streets of downtown Grand Rapids Saturday part of a nationwide march to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

The march starts at 11 a.m. with a rally in Grand Rapids’ Rosa Parks Circle and Calder Plaza.

The march comes right in time for Tax Day this Tuesday April 18 and organizers say that was done with hopes to see the President release his taxes.

The rally in Grand Rapids is just one of six others happening across Michigan Saturday, according to the website taxmarch.org.

People are expected to participate in other areas of the United States as well.