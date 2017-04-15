Protesters plan ‘Tax March’ to urge President Trump to release his taxes
ACROSS MICHIGAN – Many people including some of Michigan’s Third Democratic Congressional District will hit the streets of downtown Grand Rapids Saturday part of a nationwide march to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.
The march starts at 11 a.m. with a rally in Grand Rapids’ Rosa Parks Circle and Calder Plaza.
The march comes right in time for Tax Day this Tuesday April 18 and organizers say that was done with hopes to see the President release his taxes.
The rally in Grand Rapids is just one of six others happening across Michigan Saturday, according to the website taxmarch.org.
People are expected to participate in other areas of the United States as well.
2 comments
Old Bob
Trump has done more to improve people’s health than any president in history. Just look at all the couch potatoes that have got off their butts and are out marching today.
GAFJ
Maybe these libs should GET A JOB?
Whine, scream, loot, riot but never any time to work.