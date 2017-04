Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Hundreds of students will take over DeVos Place Saturday, April 22nd for the 5th Annual Jump Jam contest.

It's all to promote healthy lifestyles and wellness.

Students from Godfrey-Lee, Godwin, Grand Rapids, Kelloggsville, Kentwood, and Wyoming Parks Public Schools have been training for 8 weeks to get ready for the event.

Jump Jam gets underway at 9:00am. and is free to the public.

Visit the Jump Jam Website for more information.