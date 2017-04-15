× Suspect arrested with handgun after kicking in person’s door

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police in Kalamazoo say a 26-year-old is behind bars after kicking in someone’s door early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 100 block of East Maple around 3:38 a.m.

Officers say by the time they got on scene the suspect had taken off in a car but two officers spotted the car and pulled it over.

During a search of the car, officers say they found a handgun, marijuana, and ammunition.

The suspect was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.